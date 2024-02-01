Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,348 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Newmont by 0.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 149,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 10.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 2.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 37,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,354,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,031,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Newmont by 1.2% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 121,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $34.51 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $54.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

