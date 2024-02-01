Lincoln National Corp Sells 422 Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLQL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,493,000 after acquiring an additional 159,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,466,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,698,000 after acquiring an additional 53,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,449 shares during the period.

Shares of FLQL opened at $49.14 on Thursday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

