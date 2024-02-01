Lincoln National Corp Sells 541 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $208.42 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $219.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

