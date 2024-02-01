Liquidity Services (LQDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.96 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.
Liquidity Services Trading Down 1.4 %
Liquidity Services stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.16 million, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.43. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $21.10.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LQDT shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.
Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.
