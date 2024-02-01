Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,800 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 338,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Liquidmetal Technologies Stock Performance

LQMT opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Liquidmetal Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile

Featured Stories

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells custom products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.

