Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,800 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 338,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Liquidmetal Technologies Stock Performance
LQMT opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Liquidmetal Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.09.
Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liquidmetal Technologies
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.