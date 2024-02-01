Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Short Interest Down 7.4% in January

Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,032,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 7,598,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Logan Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LPHHF opened at C$0.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. Logan Group has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.11.

Logan Group Company Profile

Logan Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an property developer in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Development Management, Urban Redevelopment, and Property Operation. The Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties, retail shops, and office units; and sells land held for development.

