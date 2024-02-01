Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Down 7.4% in January

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lojas Renner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Lojas Renner Price Performance

Lojas Renner Cuts Dividend

Shares of LRENY opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. Lojas Renner has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

Lojas Renner Company Profile

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles, as well as cosmetics.

Featured Stories

