Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Shake Shack by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Shake Shack by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SHAK opened at $75.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,889.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.21. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $80.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

