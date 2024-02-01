Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) by 149.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,906 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Surmodics worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Surmodics by 227.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 293,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 203,832 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Surmodics during the first quarter worth $4,585,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Surmodics during the first quarter worth $2,650,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics during the first quarter worth $2,059,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics during the first quarter worth $1,763,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Surmodics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Surmodics from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $35.21 on Thursday. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. Surmodics had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

