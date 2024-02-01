Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 1,699 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 47,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVAX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 14.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.15 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $46,052.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $723,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

