Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 3,418 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 244.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ABG stock opened at $209.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.70 and its 200 day moving average is $216.72. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.40 and a 52-week high of $256.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

