Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 6,700 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 131.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 29,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.5% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 288,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,548,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

ADUS stock opened at $86.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

