Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 6,700 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 131.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 29,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.5% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 288,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,548,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.
Addus HomeCare Price Performance
ADUS stock opened at $86.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Addus HomeCare
Addus HomeCare Profile
Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Addus HomeCare
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.