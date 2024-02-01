Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 170,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Alector as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Alector by 349.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Alector in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Alector in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alector

In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $27,994.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,865.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $27,994.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,865.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,019,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,226,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,440 shares of company stock worth $185,926. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALEC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alector in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alector

Alector Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $566.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.78. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 146.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Alector Profile

(Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.