Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,593 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,992,000 after purchasing an additional 106,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,297,000 after purchasing an additional 42,310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,576,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Diodes by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,006,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $67.32 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.75 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. Diodes’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

