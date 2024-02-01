Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,441,000 after buying an additional 179,782 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,312,000 after buying an additional 43,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,334,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 93,807 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 736,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,049,000 after purchasing an additional 429,802 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WABC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Transactions at Westamerica Bancorporation

In other news, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,362,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,362,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 8,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $444,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,001,454.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,728 shares of company stock worth $1,686,042 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WABC stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.60. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.46.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

