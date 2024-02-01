Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ePlus worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,832,000 after acquiring an additional 155,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,025,000 after purchasing an additional 73,632 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,157,000 after buying an additional 27,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,726,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ePlus by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,391,000 after buying an additional 620,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ePlus

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $32,196.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLUS stock opened at $75.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $81.45. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average of $66.82.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.00 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 5.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ePlus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

