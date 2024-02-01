Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 134,908 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,757,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,505,000 after buying an additional 129,929 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $498,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

BK opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

