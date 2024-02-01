Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 92,030 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of ACM Research worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 231.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ACM Research by 212.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 69.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 194.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 458,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACMR opened at $17.22 on Thursday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. ACM Research had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,794 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,100. 33.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ACM Research from $19.50 to $22.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ACM Research from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

