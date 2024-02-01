Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $933,000 Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Argan worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Argan by 390.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Argan by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Argan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Argan Price Performance

NYSE AGX opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $590.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.52. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $48.51.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.85 million. Argan had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 180.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

