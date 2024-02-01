Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $969,000 Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,925 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth $631,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 73.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 28,502 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $24.64.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. CarGurus had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $219.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

