Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 224.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,765,000 after purchasing an additional 116,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,736,000 after acquiring an additional 346,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Futu by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,176,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,984,000 after acquiring an additional 75,586 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 3.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,113,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,265,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Futu by 4,000.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,015,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 991,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUTU opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.84. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $67.49.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $338.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.72 million. Futu had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. UBS Group raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.76.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

