Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Construction Partners worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,075,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,532,000 after purchasing an additional 140,572 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,170,000 after purchasing an additional 48,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,039,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 872,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Craig Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $2,132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $46.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

