Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after acquiring an additional 405,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,413,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $195.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.57 and a 12 month high of $199.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.46.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

