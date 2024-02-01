Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Wabash National worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WNC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Wabash National by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Wabash National by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Wabash National Trading Down 1.3 %

WNC opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

