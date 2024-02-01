Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,736,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE ALV opened at $107.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.72. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.66 and a 52 week high of $111.30.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALV. Wolfe Research lowered Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALV

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.