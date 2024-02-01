Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,550 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of LSI Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 580.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

LSI Industries Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $13.66 on Thursday. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $395.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $123.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

