Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,046 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $31,870.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,515.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $31,870.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,515.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 4,668 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $88,785.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,041.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,147 shares of company stock worth $940,734. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

