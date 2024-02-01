Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,910 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 464.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Entergy by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 6,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $99.76 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.