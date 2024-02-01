Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 77.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 132.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 51.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICR. StockNews.com began coverage on Vicor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

VICR stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.44. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.49. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $98.38.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

