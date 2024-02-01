Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 175.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in AeroVironment by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AVAV stock opened at $120.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.13. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.55 and a 12 month high of $143.99.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.35. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.91 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AVAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

