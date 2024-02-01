Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 153.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,994 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of The RMR Group worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Price Performance

Shares of RMR opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.40.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $222.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

