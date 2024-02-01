Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 138,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

ITOS stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $356.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.14.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.30. On average, equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

