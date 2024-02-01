Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 12,453 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,453 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:EQR opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.74.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.22%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

