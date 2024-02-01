Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 22,305 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,305 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of SKY opened at $68.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $77.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average of $65.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,381,154. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.80.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

