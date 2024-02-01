Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 57,473 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,473 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Radiant Logistics worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,192,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 419,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 369,445 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,287,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 220,381 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the second quarter worth $999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of RLGT opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $289.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.89. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on RLGT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Radiant Logistics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Radiant Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

