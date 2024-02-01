Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 5,945 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Chuy’s worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

Chuy’s Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CHUY opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $586.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.71. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.61 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

