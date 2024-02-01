Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 941 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 241.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 468,846 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $797,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 987,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,664.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,219,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,664.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,632,400. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $14.40 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 19.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

