LQR House Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LQR) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 6th

LQR House’s (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, February 6th. LQR House had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 10th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LQR House in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

LQR House Price Performance

NASDAQ:LQR opened at $2.30 on Thursday. LQR House has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $435.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80.

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($28.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($25.80). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that LQR House will post -31.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LQR House

In other news, CEO Sean Dollinger acquired 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $106,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,806,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,910,042.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

LQR House Company Profile

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal.

Featured Articles

