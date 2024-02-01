Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,923 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,681,000 after buying an additional 10,320,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,327,000 after buying an additional 10,991,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lucid Group by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,567,000 after buying an additional 4,171,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lucid Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,237,000 after buying an additional 2,569,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lucid Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,366,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after buying an additional 402,894 shares in the last quarter.

LCID stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The firm had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LCID. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

