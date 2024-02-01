M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $57.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on M.D.C.

M.D.C. Price Performance

NYSE MDC opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 9.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.57.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 26,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $1,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

(Get Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.