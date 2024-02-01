MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.62

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.62 and last traded at $51.47, with a volume of 34021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 120.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $168.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 709.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 62,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

