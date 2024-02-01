Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Truist Financial

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MBUU has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.29.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $851.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,607.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $589,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,607.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,230.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

