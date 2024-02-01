Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $45.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Malibu Boats traded as low as $40.29 and last traded at $41.89, with a volume of 50955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.56.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MBUU. StockNews.com cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.
Insider Activity at Malibu Boats
Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Malibu Boats Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $851.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $211.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
