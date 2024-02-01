Manhattan Associates, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manhattan Associates in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Manhattan Associates’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ MANH opened at $242.56 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $258.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.40 and a 200 day moving average of $205.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.