Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $214.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $226.50.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $242.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.88 and a beta of 1.47. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $126.74 and a 52-week high of $258.91.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

