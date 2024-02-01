Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:MARIF) Short Interest Up 8.9% in January

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:MARIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Marimaca Copper Price Performance

MARIF stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Marimaca Copper has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73.

About Marimaca Copper

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties and projects in the United States and Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

