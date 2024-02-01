Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.60.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Marks and Spencer Group Announces Dividend

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.0246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

