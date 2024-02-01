Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) Short Interest Update

Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Medartis Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MDRSF opened at C$77.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$77.96. Medartis has a twelve month low of C$73.86 and a twelve month high of C$77.96.
About Medartis
