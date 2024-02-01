Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) Short Interest Update

Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Medartis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDRSF opened at C$77.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$77.96. Medartis has a twelve month low of C$73.86 and a twelve month high of C$77.96.

Get Medartis alerts:

About Medartis

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Medartis Holding AG, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells implant solutions worldwide. Its medical devices are used for the treatment of surgical fixation of bone fractures for upper and lower extremities, as well as for the cranio-maxillofacial surgery. The company offers osteosynthesis instruments for the areas of the hand, wrist, forearm, elbow, shoulder, and foot and ankle, as well as for the areas of the mandible, midface, orthognathic, and cranium under the APTUS and MODUS names.

Receive News & Ratings for Medartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.