Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the December 31st total of 269,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,238.5 days.

Megaport Stock Performance

Shares of MGPPF opened at $5.90 on Thursday. Megaport has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20.

Megaport Company Profile

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

