Michael David M.D. Katz Buys 700 Shares of Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Stock

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) Director Michael David M.D. Katz bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.02 per share, for a total transaction of $12,614.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 145,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,792.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hanover Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HNVR opened at $18.07 on Thursday. Hanover Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $20.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $133.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of -0.07.
Hanover Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HNVR. TheStreet raised shares of Hanover Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hanover Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.
About Hanover Bancorp
Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
